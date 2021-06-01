Mahabharata Episode 60 – Day Ten of the War – Fall of Bhishma

Bhishma lying on a bed of arrows

Yudhistir and his brothers beg Bhishma for his life. Bhishma obliges by giving them the only strategy that can kill him. Arjun, with a heavy heart, follows his instructions. He uses Sikhandi as his shield and attacks Bhishma on the tenth day of the war. Bhishma stops fighting and allows his body to be riddled with Arjun’s arrows. Listen to this dramatic episode that marks a turning point in the Kurukshetra war.
